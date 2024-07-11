Cobra Resources Reveals Promising Rare Earth Recovery

Cobra Resources Plc (GB:COBR) has released an update.

Cobra Resources Plc announced positive preliminary results from their in situ recovery (ISR) bench scale testing at the Boland Project in South Australia, indicating a cost-effective pathway for rare earth element (REE) production. The testing, which was conducted by ANSTO, showed promising recoveries of 41% from a high-grade sample, with low levels of impurities and acid consumption. These results bolster the potential for an environmentally friendly and economically viable rare earth mining operation.

