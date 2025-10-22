Cobra Resources Receives Final Permit for Boland Project Testing

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Cobra Resources Plc ( (GB:COBR) ).

Cobra Resources has received the final permit to commence in-field permeability studies at its Boland Ionic Rare Earth Project in South Australia. This approval allows the company to test the permeability of the aquifer mineralization, aiming to replicate the high permeability rates achieved in laboratory settings through in-situ recovery (ISR) processes. The Boland Project is notable for its unique geological setting, which supports low-cost and sustainable mining methods. The successful implementation of these tests could provide significant economic and environmental benefits, enhancing Cobra’s position in the critical minerals sector.

Cobra Resources is a South Australian critical minerals developer focused on advancing assets through the pre-production pathway. The company is known for its Boland ionic rare earth discovery at the Wudinna Project, which is Australia’s only rare earth project suitable for in situ recovery (ISR) mining. This method is cost-effective and environmentally friendly, eliminating the need for excavation. In 2025, Cobra expanded its portfolio with the Manna Hill Copper Project and sold its Wudinna Gold Assets.

Average Trading Volume: 3,441,769

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £40.57M

