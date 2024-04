Cobalt Blue Holdings Ltd. (AU:COB) has released an update.

Cobalt Blue Holdings Ltd. has announced the issuance of 43,478,261 unquoted options with an exercise price of $0.20, set to expire on April 23, 2027. These securities were detailed in an Appendix 3G filing and are part of transactions previously communicated to the market, which will not be quoted on the ASX.

