Cobalt Blue Holdings Eyes Growth with New Shares

Cobalt Blue Holdings Ltd. (AU:COB) has released an update.

Cobalt Blue Holdings Ltd. has announced its application for the quotation of over 43 million new fully paid ordinary shares on the ASX, under the security code COB, with the issue date set for April 24, 2024. This move, part of a transaction previously announced, signifies a potential expansion and growth phase for the company that could interest investors in the stock market.

