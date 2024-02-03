CNS Pharmaceuticals Announces Board Changes and New Consultant

CNS Pharmaceuticals (CNSP) has released an update to notify the public and investors about its officers.

On January 17, 2024, Amy Mahery was appointed as an independent member of the Company’s Board, effective upon the completion of the Company’s financing, and joined the Board as of the offering’s Closing Date. Andrzej Andraczke resigned from the Board on February 1, 2024, with no disagreements related to the Company’s operations, policies, or practices. Subsequently, he entered into a one-year consulting agreement with the Company to assist with its activities in Poland, with a monthly fee of $2,000.

