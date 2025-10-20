CNOOC Limited Announces Executive Leadership Change

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

CNOOC Limited ( (HK:0883) ) just unveiled an announcement.

CNOOC Limited announced the resignation of Mr. Zhou Xinhuai from his roles as Executive Director, Vice Chairman of the Board, and Chief Executive Officer, effective October 20, 2025. The board expressed gratitude for Mr. Zhou’s contributions to the company and the offshore oil industry, indicating a smooth transition without any disagreements or issues requiring shareholder attention.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0883) stock is a Buy with a HK$21.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on CNOOC Limited stock, see the HK:0883 Stock Forecast page.

More about CNOOC Limited

CNOOC Limited is a major player in the offshore oil industry, focusing on the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. The company operates primarily in the energy sector, with a significant market presence in Hong Kong and Shanghai.

YTD Price Performance: 4.64%

Average Trading Volume: 74,821,901

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$910.9B

See more data about 0883 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue