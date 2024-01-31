CNB Financial Corp Announces Upcoming Investor Presentation

Cnb Financial Corp. (CCNE) has released an update to notify the public and investors about a regulation fd disclosure.

CNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: CCNE) plans to present materials to investors starting January 31, 2024, and will post the presentation on its website. The investor presentation is included as part of the provided materials but is not considered “filed” under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is not subject to its liabilities, nor is it incorporated by reference into any filings, unless explicitly stated.

