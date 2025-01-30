CN Reports 2024 Results and Sets Positive Outlook for 2025

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

The latest update is out from Canadian National Railway ( (TSE:CNR) ).

Canadian National Railway announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and year-end of 2024, reporting a decrease in revenue and earnings compared to 2023. Despite these declines, CN remains optimistic about its growth prospects, projecting a 10%-15% EPS growth in 2025 and planning a C$3.4 billion capital investment. The company also continues its commitment to shareholder returns with a 5% increase in quarterly dividends and a new share repurchase program.

Canadian National Railway (CN) operates in the railroad industry, providing freight transportation services across North America. The company focuses on efficiently connecting markets and delivering goods, maintaining a strong operating model to manage supply chain disruptions.

YTD Price Performance: 3.60%

Average Trading Volume: 1,269,666

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: $66.05B

