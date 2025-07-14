CMOC Group Limited Announces Significant Profit Increase for H1 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

China Molybdenum Co ( (HK:3993) ) has provided an update.

CMOC Group Limited has announced a positive profit alert for the first half of 2025, with an estimated net profit increase of 51.37% to 67.98% compared to the same period last year. This growth is attributed to higher selling prices and increased output of copper and cobalt, highlighting the company’s improved economies of scale and market positioning.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:3993) stock is a Buy with a HK$8.00 price target.

CMOC Group Limited is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating in the mining industry. The company primarily focuses on the production of copper and cobalt mineral products, with a significant presence in the market for these resources.

YTD Price Performance: 56.66%

Average Trading Volume: 45,176,085

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$186.5B

