CMOC Group Limited Announces Online Briefing Session for 2025 Q3 Results

China Molybdenum Co ( (HK:3993) ) just unveiled an update.

CMOC Group Limited has announced an online briefing session for its 2025 third quarterly results, scheduled for October 28, 2025. The session aims to facilitate interaction with investors, allowing them to appraise the company’s performance and operations. Independent non-executive directors and management will participate, providing an opportunity for stakeholders to engage and have their questions addressed.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:3993) stock is a Buy with a HK$17.50 price target.

More about China Molybdenum Co

CMOC Group Limited is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, primarily engaged in the mining industry. The company focuses on the extraction and processing of minerals, with a significant presence in the molybdenum and tungsten markets.

Average Trading Volume: 52,467,440

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$344.2B



