CML Microsystems Updates on Share Options and Voting Rights

CML Microsystems ( (GB:CML) ) has issued an update.

CML Microsystems announced the exercise of 9,414 options over ordinary shares by an employee, which were satisfied by transferring existing shares held in treasury. Following this exercise, the total number of voting rights in the company is 16,594,187 ordinary shares. This update aligns with the Financial Conduct Authority’s Disclosure and Transparency rules, allowing shareholders to calculate their interests accordingly.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:CML) stock is a Hold with a £289.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on CML Microsystems stock, see the GB:CML Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:CML Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:CML is a Neutral.

CML Microsystems’ overall stock score is primarily influenced by its financial performance, which shows challenges in profitability and cash flow despite a strong equity position. Technical analysis indicates positive short-term momentum, but potential bearish signals are present. Valuation is impacted by a negative P/E ratio, though the dividend yield offers some appeal.

More about CML Microsystems

CML Microsystems Plc develops mixed-signal, RF, and microwave semiconductors for global communications markets. The company operates in the UK, Asia, and USA, targeting high-growth sub-segments within communication markets with strong barriers to entry. CML has a diverse customer base, including leading commercial and industrial product manufacturers, and its operations are largely protected from industry cyclicality. The company is cash-generative, debt-free, and pays dividends, with market growth driven by the demand for faster and more secure data transmission, telecom infrastructure upgrades, and the industrial internet of things (IIoT).

Average Trading Volume: 30,571

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £53.07M

