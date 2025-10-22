CML Microsystems to Announce Interim Results for H1 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

CML Microsystems ( (GB:CML) ) just unveiled an update.

CML Microsystems announced it will release its interim results for the six-month period ending 30 September 2025 on 18 November 2025. The announcement reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to transparency and engagement with stakeholders, as it continues to capitalize on growth opportunities in the global communications market. The company’s strategic focus on high-growth sub-segments and its robust customer base position it well to navigate industry challenges and leverage the increasing demand for faster and more secure data transmission.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:CML) stock is a Hold with a £289.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on CML Microsystems stock, see the GB:CML Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:CML Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:CML is a Neutral.

CML Microsystems’ overall stock score is primarily influenced by its financial performance, which shows challenges in profitability and cash flow despite a strong equity position. Technical analysis indicates positive short-term momentum, but potential bearish signals are present. Valuation is impacted by a negative P/E ratio, though the dividend yield offers some appeal.

More about CML Microsystems

CML Microsystems Plc develops mixed-signal, RF, and microwave semiconductors for global communications markets. The company operates with a mix of outsourced manufacturing and in-house testing, with trading operations in the UK, Asia, and USA. CML targets high-growth sub-segments within the communication markets, boasting a diverse, blue-chip customer base that includes leading commercial and industrial product manufacturers. The company is cash-generative, debt-free, and pays dividends.

Average Trading Volume: 24,542

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £48.93M

