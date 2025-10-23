CME Group Reports Strong Q3 2025 Performance

CME Group Inc ( (CME) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information CME Group Inc presented to its investors.

CME Group Inc., a leading derivatives marketplace, facilitates trading across various asset classes, including futures, options, and cryptocurrencies, providing risk management and market opportunities for global participants.

In its third-quarter 2025 financial report, CME Group Inc. announced a revenue of $1.5 billion and an operating income of $973 million, with a net income of $908 million. The company highlighted its strong performance amidst global market uncertainties, maintaining a robust average daily volume and adjusted earnings comparable to the previous year’s third quarter.

Key financial metrics revealed that clearing and transaction fees generated $1.2 billion, while market data revenue reached a record $203 million. The company also reported having $2.6 billion in cash and a debt of $3.4 billion, alongside returning over $29.5 billion to shareholders through dividends since 2012.

Looking ahead, CME Group remains committed to enhancing efficiencies and expanding market access through new products and strategic partnerships, such as its collaboration with FanDuel and the introduction of 24/7 trading in cryptocurrency futures and options.

CME Group’s management maintains a positive outlook, focusing on innovation and strategic growth to navigate the evolving financial landscape and continue delivering value to its stakeholders.

