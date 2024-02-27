CMC Metals Seeks Funds for Exploration Growth

CMC Metals (TSE:CMB) has released an update.

CMC Metals Ltd. aims to raise $1.2 million through a non-brokered private placement, offering units at $0.035 each, comprising a share and a purchase warrant. The proceeds are primarily intended for exploration and property expenses at the Gavilanes project in Mexico and other Canadian projects, with a portion allocated to working capital. The offering is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval and regulatory conditions.

For further insights into TSE:CMB stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.