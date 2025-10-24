CMBC Capital Updates Board of Directors and Committee Roles

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

CMBC Capital Holdings Limited ( (HK:1141) ) has shared an update.

CMBC Capital Holdings Limited has announced an update to its Board of Directors, detailing the roles and functions of each member. This update includes the composition of six Board committees, highlighting the leadership and membership roles of each director. The announcement reflects the company’s commitment to transparency and structured governance, potentially impacting its strategic direction and operational oversight.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1141) stock is a Hold with a HK$1.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on CMBC Capital Holdings Limited stock, see the HK:1141 Stock Forecast page.

More about CMBC Capital Holdings Limited

Average Trading Volume: 902,662

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$1.4B

Find detailed analytics on 1141 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue