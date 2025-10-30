Cluey Ltd Achieves Record EBITDA and Invests in AI Innovation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Cluey Ltd ( (AU:CLU) ) has provided an announcement.

Cluey Ltd has reported its strongest-ever underlying EBITDA result for the quarter ending September 2025, marking significant progress towards profitability. The company is investing heavily in product development, particularly in AI-powered features, to enhance its market position and drive future growth.

More about Cluey Ltd

Cluey Ltd operates in the education technology industry, focusing on providing innovative learning solutions. The company is known for its AI-powered educational products and aims to lead the market through technological advancements.

Average Trading Volume: 71,983

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$26.8M

See more insights into CLU stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue