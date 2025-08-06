CLS Holdings Secures Major Lease at Office Connect in Cologne

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

CLS Holdings ( (GB:CLI) ) has provided an update.

CLS Holdings PLC has successfully leased 2,165 square meters of office space at its ‘Office Connect’ property in Cologne to a leading agricultural crop protection supplier. This lease, which begins in October 2026, is part of CLS’s strategy to enhance building quality and energy efficiency, reflecting its active asset management approach in the German office market. The lease is set at a rent 3.6% above the current estimated rental value, highlighting the property’s desirability and strategic location.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:CLI) stock is a Buy with a £1.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on CLS Holdings stock, see the GB:CLI Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:CLI Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:CLI is a Neutral.

The overall score reflects financial struggles with persistent losses and high leverage, counterbalanced by positive cash flows, insider confidence, and strategic asset sales. Technical indicators and valuation show mixed signals, with a high dividend yield offering potential appeal.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:CLI stock, click here.

More about CLS Holdings

CLS Holdings PLC is a real estate company specializing in the acquisition, refurbishment, and management of commercial properties. The company focuses on providing high-quality, adaptable office spaces primarily in urban environments with excellent transport links and amenities.

Average Trading Volume: 359,957

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: £259.9M

For detailed information about CLI stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue