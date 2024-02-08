Clover Leaf’s New Indemnification Deal Amid Merger Optimism

Clover Leaf Capital Corp (CLOE) has released an update to notify the public and investors about an entry into a material definitive agreement.

Clover Leaf Capital Corp., Kustom Entertainment, and Digital Ally have inked an indemnification agreement in the context of their anticipated business combination, protecting Clover Leaf’s leadership against liabilities related to Digital Ally’s disclosures. Investors eagerly anticipate the merger’s benefits, as detailed in the registration and proxy statements filed with the SEC, which highlight Kustom Entertainment’s valuation and future prospects. Amidst forward-looking optimism, the parties caution about the uncertainties and risks that could impact the deal’s outcome, stressing the importance of careful review once the proxy statement is available.

