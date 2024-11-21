Cloudified Holdings Sees Major Shift in Shareholder Voting Rights

Falanx Group Ltd (GB:CHL) has released an update.
Jonathan David Selby Cranston has reduced his voting rights in Cloudified Holdings Limited from 7.6% to 2.69%, marking a significant change in his stake in the non-UK issuer. This adjustment, which was officially noted on November 20, 2024, reflects a substantial shift in the shareholder dynamics of the company.
