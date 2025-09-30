Cloudbreak Pharma Announces Board Reshuffle with New Director Appointment

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Cloudbreak Pharma, Inc. ( (HK:2592) ) has provided an update.

Cloudbreak Pharma Inc. has announced significant changes in its board of directors, with Mr. Liu Chung Mun resigning as an independent non-executive director and Mr. Ma Yiu Ho Peter being appointed to the same position. These changes, effective from October 2, 2025, also include Mr. Ma’s appointment as chairman of the Audit Committee and membership in the Remuneration and Nomination Committees, indicating a strategic shift in governance that could impact the company’s operational oversight and stakeholder engagement.

Cloudbreak Pharma Inc. is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating within the pharmaceutical industry. The company focuses on developing and providing pharmaceutical solutions, though specific market focuses are not detailed in the announcement.

