Cloudberry’s Strategic Alliance Boosts Nordic Power Trading

Cloudberry Clean Energy ASA is partnering with Elmera Group ASA and Småkraft AS to enhance Kraftanmelding AS’s provision of balancing services and power trading in Norway. The collaboration, fueled by a combined investment of over NOK 20 million, aims to leverage digital solutions for power producers, facilitating access to new markets and boosting revenues. This strategic move is expected to create significant value and transform the industry by directly connecting Nordic power producers with consumers.

