Clorox EVP Eric Reynolds Announces Resignation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Clorox ( (CLX) ) has provided an update.

On October 27, 2025, Eric Reynolds, the Executive Vice President and Chief Operating and Strategy Officer of Clorox, announced his resignation after 27 years with the company. He will officially step down on December 2, 2025, but will remain available in an advisory capacity until February 2, 2026. Clorox does not plan to appoint a replacement for his position, which may impact the company’s strategic operations.

The most recent analyst rating on (CLX) stock is a Hold with a $142.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Clorox stock, see the CLX Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on CLX Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, CLX is a Neutral.

Clorox’s overall stock score reflects solid financial performance and reasonable valuation, offset by technical weakness and mixed earnings call insights. The company’s high leverage and declining free cash flow growth are concerns, but strong margins and a focus on innovation provide potential for future growth.

To see Spark’s full report on CLX stock, click here.

More about Clorox

Clorox is a company operating in the consumer goods industry, primarily known for its cleaning products and other household items.

Average Trading Volume: 1,834,385

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $13.48B

Learn more about CLX stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue