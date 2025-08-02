Clorox Earnings Call: Mixed Results Amid Transformation

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders StocksMarket MoversTipRanks 50 IndexAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by UpsideTop ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Trending StocksCompare StocksCompare ETFsTrump Dashboard
New
Daily Feeds
Daily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksFDA CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Class Actions
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis Screener
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Trending News
More News >
Education
Personal FinanceHow To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsAdvertise with UsTop Online BrokersBecome an AffiliateTipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
TOOLS
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Market Movers
Compare stocks
Compare ETFs
Notification Center
News
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders Stocks
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insiders Trades
Dividend Stocks
ETF Center
Top Gainers/losers/active ETFs
Trump Dashboard
New
Dividend Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
Compound Interest Calculator
Mortgage Calculator
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
FDA Calendar
Market Holidays
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Most Active
Premarket
After-hours
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Real Estate
Top Online Brokers
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
TipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
STOCKS
SPY
QQQ
AAPL
NVDA
TSLA
AMZN
BABA
Advertisement
Advertisement

Clorox Earnings Call: Mixed Results Amid Transformation

Clorox Earnings Call: Mixed Results Amid Transformation

Clorox Company ((CLX)) has held its Q4 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Clorox’s recent earnings call painted a mixed picture of the company’s current standing and future prospects. While the company celebrated strong margin performance and ongoing digital transformation efforts, it also acknowledged significant challenges in sales performance, market share, and consumer behavior. Despite these hurdles, Clorox remains optimistic about future innovation and the benefits of its ERP implementation, even as it navigates a tough consumer environment and competitive pressures.

Strong Margin and Earnings Performance

Clorox reported strong gross margin and earnings performance for fiscal year 2025, despite weaker-than-expected top-line growth. This achievement highlights the company’s ability to manage costs effectively and maintain profitability in a challenging market environment.

Innovation Pipeline

The company is particularly excited about its innovation pipeline, especially in the latter half of fiscal year 2026. Clorox plans to launch new platforms and build on existing ones, signaling a commitment to driving growth through innovation.

ERP Implementation

Clorox’s digital transformation efforts are underscored by the implementation of a new ERP system. This significant overhaul is on track for completion in the U.S. this year, marking a pivotal step in the company’s modernization initiatives.

Gross Margin Recovery

Clorox has successfully rebuilt its gross margins beyond pre-pandemic levels, demonstrating resilience and effective cost management strategies that have bolstered its financial standing.

Weaker-than-Expected Sales

Sales performance fell short of expectations, particularly after excluding the ERP-related inventory build, resulting in an organic sales growth decline of 5%. This shortfall highlights the challenges Clorox faces in driving top-line growth.

Category and Share Performance Challenges

The company encountered lower share performance in several categories, notably in Cat Litter and Glad, due to competitive pressures and execution issues. These challenges underscore the competitive landscape Clorox operates within.

Consumer Environment Uncertainty

Clorox noted a volatile consumer environment, with stressed consumers making trade-offs and shifting spending priorities. This uncertainty poses a challenge to maintaining consistent sales growth.

Price/Mix Pressure

A negative price/mix impact of 4% was reported for the quarter, driven by adjustments in trade spending and promotional activities. This pressure reflects the competitive pricing strategies necessary in the current market.

Forward-Looking Guidance

In its guidance for fiscal year 2026, Clorox anticipates a transitory impact on sales and earnings due to the ERP system transition. The company expects organic sales growth to range between -1% and +2%, with gross margin projected to be flat or increase by up to 50 basis points. Adjusted EPS is expected to grow 2-4%, excluding ERP impacts. Despite these temporary adjustments, Clorox remains focused on long-term growth through innovation and net revenue management, aiming for a consistent 3-5% growth and an 18% operating margin over time.

In conclusion, Clorox’s earnings call highlighted a company that is navigating significant challenges while also making strategic investments for future growth. The strong margin performance and ongoing digital transformation efforts are positive indicators, but the company must address sales and market share challenges to sustain its momentum. Clorox’s forward-looking guidance suggests cautious optimism, with a focus on innovation and strategic growth initiatives.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue

Looking for investment ideas? Subscribe to our Smart Investor newsletter for weekly expert stock picks!
Get real-time notifications on news & analysis, curated for your stock watchlist. Download the TipRanks app today! Get the App
1

Latest News Feed

More Market News >

More Articles

More News >

Stock Comparison

Quantum Computing
AI
Cryptocurrency
Bitcoin Stocks
Dividend
Value
Biotech
Oil
Chinese
Chat GPT
Banks
Airline
Beer & Beverages
Energy

Investment Ideas

Analyst Top Stocks
Smart Score Stocks
Stock Screener
Top Wall Street Analysts
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Top Penny Stocks
Unusual Options Activity
Top ETFs by Upside Potential
Advertisement