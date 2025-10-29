Clontarf Energy Mourns the Loss of Co-Founder David Horgan

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Clontarf Energy ( (GB:CLON) ) has provided an announcement.

Clontarf Energy PLC announced the passing of its co-founder and chairman, David Horgan, a pivotal figure in the natural resources exploration sector. His death is a significant loss to the company and the wider Irish resource sector, as he was instrumental in conveying the importance of exploration for the transition to green energy. The board is considering restructuring in light of this loss and will provide updates as necessary.

Clontarf Energy PLC is involved in the natural resources industry, focusing on early-stage exploration ventures across various sectors including gold, oil, and diamonds. The company has been part of successful operations such as gold mining in Zimbabwe, oil licensing in Peru, and diamond discovery in Botswana.

Average Trading Volume: 20,784,271

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £2.17M

