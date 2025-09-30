CLINUVEL Pharmaceuticals Announces Management Update and Strategic Focus

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals ( (AU:CUV) ) just unveiled an announcement.

CLINUVEL Pharmaceuticals announced that Dr. Philippe Wolgen has resumed his role as CEO, while Lachlan Hay has taken on increased responsibilities as Chief Operations Officer. This management update is part of a strategic shift to focus on specific projects, including a planned Nasdaq uplisting and clinical plans in vitiligo. The company’s recent achievements, such as the full recruitment of the CUV105 study and a European label extension, highlight its ongoing progress and potential impact on its market positioning.

More about Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals

CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED is a global specialty pharmaceutical group focused on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with genetic, metabolic, systemic, and life-threatening acute disorders. The company is a pioneer in photomedicine and melanocortin peptides, with its lead therapy, SCENESSE®, approved for preventing phototoxicity in patients with erythropoietic protoporphyria (EPP). Headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, CLINUVEL operates in Europe, Singapore, and the USA.

