Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (AU:CUV) has released an update.

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited has announced the cessation of 19,250 performance rights due to unmet conditions, effective February 29, 2024. This new announcement highlights changes in the company’s issued capital and could impact investors’ outlook on Clinuvel’s stock.

