Clinuvel Boosts Leadership for Strategic Growth

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited has enhanced its leadership team by appointing Dr. Emilie Rodenburger as Director of Global Clinical Affairs and introducing Myles Clouston as the Head of US Investor Relations. Dr. Rodenburger brings her expertise back to Clinuvel to oversee clinical programs while Clouston aims to elevate the company’s profile in the US market. These strategic appointments are part of Clinuvel’s long-term growth plan, intending to complete the vitiligo program and enhance the North American distribution network.

