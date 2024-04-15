Clinuvel Announces Executive Transition

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (AU:CUV) has released an update.

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals has announced the departure of CFO Darren Keamy after 19 years of service, effective June 30, 2024. He’ll be succeeded by Peter Vaughan, an experienced finance executive with a strong background in life sciences and mergers and acquisitions. The transition aims to maintain the financial discipline that has characterized Clinuvel’s profitability and growth, as they continue to expand their global operations.

