Clime Investment Management Refutes Misleading Media Claims

Clime Investment Management Ltd ( (AU:CIW) ) has shared an announcement.

Clime Investment Management Limited has responded to a media article published in The Australian, which contained false and misleading claims about the company, including an alleged formal investigation by ASIC. Clime clarified that no such investigation is underway, and ASIC confirmed only a preliminary inquiry regarding a disclosure document. The company emphasized its commitment to integrity and diversity, rejecting any insinuations about its operations or shareholder backgrounds.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:CIW) stock is a Hold with a A$0.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Clime Investment Management Ltd stock, see the AU:CIW Stock Forecast page.

More about Clime Investment Management Ltd

Clime Investment Management Limited operates in the financial services industry, focusing on investment management. The company provides a range of investment products and services, catering to various market segments and stakeholders.

Average Trading Volume: 34,939

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$32.26M

See more data about CIW stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

