Clime Investment Management Refutes False Media Claims

Clime Investment Management Limited has responded to a media article published in The Australian, which made false and misleading claims about the company, including an alleged formal investigation by ASIC. Clime clarified that ASIC confirmed there is no formal investigation, and the claims in the article are incorrect. The company emphasized its commitment to transparency and integrity, rejecting any insinuations about its operations or shareholder backgrounds. Clime has sought corrections from both ASIC and the publication to address the inaccuracies.

Clime Investment Management Limited operates in the financial services industry, focusing on investment management. The company offers a range of investment products and services, catering to a diverse clientele including shareholders, clients, and investors.

