Clime Investment Management Director Increases Shareholding

Clime Investment Management Ltd ( (AU:CIW) ) has shared an announcement.

Clime Investment Management Ltd has announced a change in the director’s interest, with John Bruce Abernethy acquiring an additional 46,464 shares through on-market trades. This increase in shareholding reflects a significant investment by the director, potentially indicating confidence in the company’s future performance and stability, which may positively influence stakeholder perception.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:CIW) stock is a Hold with a A$0.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Clime Investment Management Ltd stock, see the AU:CIW Stock Forecast page.

More about Clime Investment Management Ltd

Clime Investment Management Ltd operates in the financial services industry, focusing on investment management. The company provides a range of investment products and services aimed at helping clients manage and grow their financial assets.

Average Trading Volume: 30,978

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$32.68M

