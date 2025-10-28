Clime Capital Reports Portfolio Growth and Strategic Realignment

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Clime Capital Limited ( (AU:CAM) ) has provided an update.

Clime Capital Limited has reported an increase in its gross portfolio value to $158 million as of 27 October 2025, up from $149 million at the end of June 2025. The company has strategically reshaped its portfolio by exiting low-conviction positions and increasing investments in high-quality yield stocks and first mortgage securities. This realignment aims to align with the funding profile of CAMG notes and has resulted in a positive funding net yield of over 3%. The SBS mortgage portfolio, which includes $33.2 million in investments, is performing well with an internal rate of return of approximately 10% per annum.

More about Clime Capital Limited

Clime Capital Limited operates in the financial services industry, focusing on investment management. The company manages a portfolio of investments, including high-quality yield stocks and first mortgage securities, aiming to provide strong returns for its stakeholders.

Average Trading Volume: 133,834

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

