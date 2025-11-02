Clime Capital Limited Updates on Buy-Back Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Clime Capital Limited ( (AU:CAM) ) has provided an announcement.

Clime Capital Limited has announced an update on its ongoing buy-back program, revealing that a total of 89,623 ordinary fully paid securities were bought back on the previous day, bringing the total number of securities bought back to 4,180,197. This buy-back initiative is part of the company’s strategy to enhance shareholder value and optimize its capital structure, reflecting a proactive approach in managing its financial resources.

Clime Capital Limited operates in the financial services industry, focusing on investment management and capital growth. The company is known for managing a portfolio of diversified investments, aiming to deliver consistent returns to its stakeholders.

