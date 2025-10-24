Cleghorn Minerals Adjusts Stock Options for Compliance

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Cleghorn Minerals ( (TSE:CZZ) ) has shared an announcement.

Cleghorn Minerals Ltd., a company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, has announced a reduction in the number of stock options granted to Adelaide Capital Markets Inc. as part of its stock option incentive plan. The adjustment, which reduces the options from 100,000 to 64,800, is made to comply with the policies of the exchange, potentially impacting the company’s financial strategies and stakeholder interests.

More about Cleghorn Minerals

Average Trading Volume: 11,083

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$2.32M

