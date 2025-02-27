Clearwater Analytics Awaits Enfusion Acquisition Completion

Clearwater Analytics Holdings ( (CWAN) ) has provided an announcement.

On February 26, 2025, Clearwater Analytics Holdings announced the expiration of the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act for its proposed acquisition of Enfusion. This expiration satisfies a key condition for the transaction, which is expected to close in the second quarter of 2025, pending customary closing conditions and Enfusion shareholder approval. The acquisition aims to integrate Enfusion’s operations and technology with Clearwater’s, potentially enhancing their competitive position and growth opportunities in the investment management industry.

More about Clearwater Analytics Holdings

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. is a global leader in SaaS-based investment management, accounting, reporting, and analytics solutions, automating the entire investment lifecycle. The company serves insurers, asset managers, corporations, and governments, managing over $8.8 trillion in assets. Enfusion, Inc. provides a SaaS platform for investment management, uniting front-, middle-, and back-office teams to enhance data-driven intelligence and collaboration, serving over 850 investment managers globally.

YTD Price Performance: 11.47%

Average Trading Volume: 2,602,079

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: $7.54B

