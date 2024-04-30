ClearVue Tech Advances with ‘Zero Window’ and First Order

ClearVue Technologies Ltd. (AU:CPV) has released an update.

ClearVue Technologies Ltd. has marked a significant move towards commercialization with its first Australian commercial order for solar windows at CFMEU’s Training and Wellness Centre, Melbourne. Additionally, the company has partnered with LuxWall Inc. to develop the ‘Zero Window’, aiming to be the most energy-efficient and power-generating window available. ClearVue’s solar glass also passed critical fire safety tests, enabling its use in various high-risk buildings, thereby positioning the firm as a pioneer in smart renewable energy solutions for the construction industry.

