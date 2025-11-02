Clearview Wealth Limited Updates on Ongoing Buy-Back Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Clearview Wealth Limited ( (AU:CVW) ).

Clearview Wealth Limited has announced a daily update on its ongoing on-market buy-back program, where it repurchased 176,772 ordinary fully paid securities on the previous day, adding to a total of 28,548,407 securities bought back to date. This buy-back initiative reflects the company’s strategy to enhance shareholder value and optimize its capital structure.

More about Clearview Wealth Limited

Clearview Wealth Limited operates in the financial services industry, focusing on wealth management and insurance products. The company is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange under the code CVW.

Average Trading Volume: 721,694

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$356.7M

