Clearview Wealth Limited Updates on Buy-Back Program

The latest update is out from Clearview Wealth Limited ( (AU:CVW) ).

Clearview Wealth Limited has announced an update regarding its ongoing on-market buy-back program. As of October 29, 2025, the company has repurchased a total of 28,048,407 ordinary fully paid securities, including 250,000 securities bought back on the previous day. This buy-back initiative is part of Clearview’s strategy to manage its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.

More about Clearview Wealth Limited

Clearview Wealth Limited operates in the financial services industry, focusing on wealth management and insurance products. The company is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange under the code CVW.

Average Trading Volume: 712,942

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$356.7M

