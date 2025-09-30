ClearSign Granted Nasdaq Extension for Compliance

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

ClearSign Combustion ( (CLIR) ) has provided an announcement.

On April 1, 2025, ClearSign Technologies Corporation received a notification from Nasdaq indicating non-compliance with the $1 minimum bid price requirement for its common stock. On September 30, 2025, Nasdaq granted ClearSign a 180-day extension until March 30, 2026, to regain compliance, potentially through a reverse stock split. Failure to meet the requirement could lead to delisting, although the company may appeal. The extension does not immediately affect the stock’s listing or trading status.

The most recent analyst rating on (CLIR) stock is a Hold with a $1.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on ClearSign Combustion stock, see the CLIR Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on CLIR Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, CLIR is a Neutral.

ClearSign Combustion’s stock score is primarily influenced by its financial performance challenges, despite revenue growth. Technical analysis shows bullish momentum, but valuation remains weak due to negative earnings. The earnings call provided a balanced view with both achievements and challenges.

More about ClearSign Combustion

ClearSign Technologies Corporation operates in the technology sector, focusing on developing advanced combustion systems that aim to improve energy efficiency and reduce emissions. The company is primarily engaged in providing innovative solutions for the energy and industrial sectors, targeting market segments that require environmentally friendly and cost-effective combustion technologies.

Average Trading Volume: 728,865

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $42M

