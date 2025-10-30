ClearOne Sells Assets to Biamp for $3 Million

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Clearone Communications ( (CLRO) ) has shared an update.

On October 24, 2025, ClearOne, Inc. completed an Asset Purchase Agreement with Biamp Systems, LLC, selling a significant portion of its intellectual property and product inventory for $3 million. This transaction is part of ClearOne’s strategic plan to sell all or most of its assets and operations. The proceeds from this sale will be used to redeem the company’s Class A Redeemable Preferred Stock, while ClearOne retains ownership of its subsidiaries and will continue to offer product warranty and support services.

The most recent analyst rating on (CLRO) stock is a Hold with a $6.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Clearone Communications stock, see the CLRO Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on CLRO Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, CLRO is a Neutral.

Clearone Communications’ overall stock score is primarily impacted by its weak financial performance, characterized by declining revenues and negative profit margins. The technical analysis provides a mixed outlook with short-term bullish signals but longer-term bearish trends. The valuation is unattractive due to a negative P/E ratio and no dividend yield.

More about Clearone Communications

ClearOne, Inc. operates in the communications industry, focusing on developing and providing audio and visual communication solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 51,553

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $9.73M

