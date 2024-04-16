ClearOne Appoints Simon Brewer as New CFO

Clearone Communications Inc. (CLRO) just unveiled an announcement.

ClearOne, Inc. has appointed Simon Brewer as their new Chief Financial Officer, effective April 17, 2024. Brewer brings extensive experience, previously holding CFO and COO roles at Operation Underground Railroad, Inc., and as CFO at Predictive Technology Group, Inc. His qualifications include being a certified public accountant and a chartered global management accountant with both Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees from the University of Utah. Brewer, who has no familial ties or material interests within the company, will earn an annual salary of $300,000 and will be indemnified by the company as per their bylaws.

