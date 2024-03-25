Clear Channel Outdoor Secures New $375M Term Loan Facility

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings (CCO) has provided an update.

Clear Channel International B.V., a subsidiary of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc., has recently secured a new term loan facility of $375 million, divided into fixed and floating rate tranches, with JPMorgan Chase Bank acting as the administrative and collateral agent. This facility, maturing on April 1, 2027, aims to refinance existing debts and cover transaction-related costs, featuring competitive interest rates and flexible prepayment terms. The loan is backed by guarantees and security interests from certain subsidiaries and comes with covenants restricting the company’s financial operations, ensuring a stable financial structure for investors and stakeholders.

