Clear Channel Appoints Mr. White to Board and Audit Committee

Mr. White was appointed to the Board and the Audit Committee, effective January 31, 2024, and has been determined to be independent according to NYSE and company standards. He will receive the standard compensation for non-employee directors as outlined in the Company’s proxy statement and will enter into the standard indemnification agreement. There are no related party transactions requiring disclosure between Mr. White and the Company.

