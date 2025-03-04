CleanTech Lithium Schedules General Meeting to Approve Fundraising and Communication Changes

CleanTech Lithium PLC ( (GB:CTL) ) just unveiled an update.

CleanTech Lithium PLC has announced the posting of a circular to shareholders regarding a general meeting scheduled for March 24, 2025. The meeting will seek shareholder approval for several resolutions, including authorizing the allotment of shares related to a recent £2.4 million fundraising effort and a potential additional £2 million through a retail offer. The company also proposes amendments to its articles of association to allow electronic communication with shareholders, aiming to improve efficiency and reduce costs.

CleanTech Lithium PLC is an exploration and development company focused on advancing lithium projects in Chile to support the clean energy transition. The company aims to become a supplier of battery-grade lithium using Direct Lithium Extraction technology, which is powered by renewable energy. CleanTech Lithium has two key projects, Laguna Verde and Viento Andino, and additional exploration projects in Llamara and Arenas Blancas, all located in the lithium triangle, a major hub for lithium production.

