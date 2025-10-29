Cleanspark Files Prospectus for Share Resale

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Cleanspark ( (CLSK) ) has provided an update.

On October 29, 2025, CleanSpark, Inc. filed a prospectus supplement with the SEC for the resale of up to 1,788,834 shares of its common stock by a certain stockholder. This filing may impact the company’s stock liquidity and shareholder composition, potentially influencing its market position and stakeholder interests.

The most recent analyst rating on (CLSK) stock is a Hold with a $14.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Cleanspark stock, see the CLSK Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on CLSK Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, CLSK is a Outperform.

Cleanspark’s strong technical indicators and positive earnings call sentiment drive its high score. Financial performance is robust, though cash flow challenges present a risk. Valuation is moderate, reflecting a balanced risk-reward profile.

More about Cleanspark

CleanSpark, Inc. operates in the energy sector, focusing on providing advanced energy software and control technology solutions. The company is known for its microgrid technology and energy storage solutions, which cater to commercial, industrial, and residential markets.

Average Trading Volume: 28,590,051

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $5.38B

