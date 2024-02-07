Cleanspark Announces New Agreements in FD Disclosure

Cleanspark (CLSK) has released an update to notify the public and investors about a regulation fd disclosure.

On February 6, 2024, the Company publicly disclosed its new Agreements and related transactions through a press release, which has been officially filed with their Current Report, ensuring stakeholders are well-informed of the latest corporate developments.

