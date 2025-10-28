CleanSpace Holdings Ltd. Announces 2025 AGM and Key Agenda

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

CleanSpace Holdings Ltd. ( (AU:CSX) ) just unveiled an announcement.

CleanSpace Holdings Ltd. has announced its Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for November 28, 2025, where shareholders will review the 2025 Annual Report, including financial, directors’, and auditors’ reports. A key agenda item is the adoption of the Remuneration Report, which will be voted on as a non-binding advisory resolution. The meeting will also address voting exclusions for certain parties, ensuring compliance with the Corporations Act.

More about CleanSpace Holdings Ltd.

CleanSpace Holdings Ltd. operates in the technology industry, focusing on developing and providing respiratory protection equipment. The company is known for its innovative solutions in personal protective equipment, catering to various sectors including healthcare and industrial markets.

