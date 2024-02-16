Clean Vision Corporation Secures Convertible Notes and Stock Sale

Clean Vision Corporation (CLNV) has released an update.

Clean Vision Corporation recently engaged in a financial deal with an accredited investor, involving the sale of convertible notes and shares of common stock. The company agreed to sell two 12% convertible notes for a total of $440,000, which can be converted into common stock, alongside issuing 3.1 million restricted shares as an additional incentive. If certain conditions are not met, a portion of these shares may be returned. The convertible notes come with a 12% annual interest rate, with the principal and interest due by November 2024. Additionally, the company has entered into a STRATA Agreement with the investor to sell up to $5 million of Class A common stock, subject to certain conditions and pricing formulas. These agreements aim to bolster Clean Vision Corporation’s financial position and facilitate future growth.

