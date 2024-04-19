Clean TeQ Water Halts Trading for Capital Raise

Clean TeQ Water Ltd (AU:CNQ) has released an update.

Clean TeQ Water Limited has requested an immediate voluntary suspension of its shares on the Australian Securities Exchange, pending an announcement about an upcoming capital raising initiative. The suspension aims to help the company maintain compliance with its disclosure obligations and is expected to last until either the market announcement is made or by the start of normal trading on 23 April 2024.

For further insights into AU:CNQ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.