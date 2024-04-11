Clean Seas Major Shareholder Ups Stake

Clean Seas Seafood Limited (AU:CSS) has released an update.

Clean Seas Seafood Limited has reported a significant change in its substantial holding, with the voting power of a major shareholder increasing from 13.18% to 19.78%. The detailed notice, as required by the Corporations Act 2001, reflects changes in voting interests and relevant interests in the company’s securities. This shift in shareholder influence could have notable implications for the company’s future decisions and stock performance.

